UP: Moving car catches fire, driver safe

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A moving car caught fire near Daliganj area in Lucknow on Thursday.

The owner who was in the car saved his life by jumping out of the vehicle.

Flames engulfed the white WagonR car within seconds after it caught fire. A short circuit in the car's wiring is said to have triggered the flames.

In August, a similar incident had occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. (ANI)

