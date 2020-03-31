UP moving towards community transmission, warns state health secretary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 101 and the state is moving towards community transmission, state's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan warned on Tuesday.

"The COVID19 cases rise to 101 including 14 cured in the state. Most of the cases have come from two clusters--Gautam Budh Nagar and Meerut," Mohan said while addressing a press conference."We are moving towards the community transmission phase of COVID-19. The next 15 days are very crucial," he added.

Mohan said that the Chief Minister has decided that in every district, an officer of the health department should be made the nodal officer so that COVID-19 can be stopped under any circumstances. The testing is being done in 8 labs of UP.

"Preparation has been completed in Jhansi and Lucknow, soon the testing will start. Work is also being done to start testing in Prayagraj," he added.

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday. (ANI)

