UP: Murder convict out on parole forged documents to declare himself dead, arrested

Bulandshahr/Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): A murder convict, who forged documents to declare himself as dead after getting out from jail on parole in 2004, has been arrested.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the accused Aniraj Singh came out on parole in 2004 and since then he was living at a different place by hiding his real identity.

"Aniraj Singh A native of Meerut's Sardhana, he was sent to life imprisonment in a murder case in 1988. In 2004, he came out on parole. Aniraj Singh forged some documents and got himself declared dead. For the last 16 years, he was living at a different place by hiding his identity," Singh told ANI.



"Last year, Meerut police came to know that he is alive and announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for him. He has been arrested with a pistol and live rounds. He is being sent to jail," he added.

A case has been registered against Aniraj Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Inspector-General of Police (Meerut Range) Praveen Kumar said: "Aniraj came out on parole in 2004 and has been absconding since then. Meerut Police announce a Rs 20,000 reward on him. Bulandshahr Police gather intelligence and found he forged death certificated and have it presented in the court. A case has been registered." (ANI)

