UP: Muslim cleric allegedly thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A Muslim cleric claimed that he was thrashed by a group of 10-12 boys and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' here.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Imlakur Rahman said he was intercepted on his way home and attacked by the group in Sarora village.

"A group of around 10-12 men stood in front of my bike and one of them punched me. After that, my cap and beard were pulled and they asked me to say Jai Shri Ram. They even threatened to kill me," he claimed.

Based on the complained filed by Rahman, an FIR was registered in the matter.

However, police claimed that there was no communal angle to the incident, adding that it was a case of assault.

"During the probe, it was found that when he (Rahman) first went with his complaint to Budhana Police Station, he didn't mention anything about religious chants being raised and said he was thrashed for a different reason. Prima facie, it doesn't seem to be a case of religious context but that of assault," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ramala) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. (ANI)

