UP: Newborn stolen from Meerut hospital recovered, 2 detained

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Meerut Police on Thursday detained two persons and recovered from them a newborn who was allegedly stolen from the Meerut Medical College earlier this week, officials said.

A case was registered on Tuesday at the Meerut Medical College police station after the baby's father, a resident of Mahalwala village in Kithore area, lodged a complaint stating that his son was stolen at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Hospital where his wife had given birth a day ago.

The man, Neenu said that his elder son who is 3-year old was also born in the same hospital.



Police recovered the newborn early this morning at 3 am from Phulbagh Colony from the wife of a priest. The baby was allegedly stolen by the priest's son identified as Keshav alias Deepak.

Police handed over the baby to its father Neenu after careful examination by doctors at the Medical College.

The woman arrested by the police revealed that she had stolen the baby to sell it.

According to police a lookout has been issued for the accused Deepak and that the police are conducting searches at many places.

The priest and his wife have been detained by the police. (ANI)

