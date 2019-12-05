UP: NGO installs 'Happy Fridges' to provide free food to needy in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): In its bid to ensure that no person goes to sleep on an empty stomach, an NGO, Feeding India, has installed six 'Happy Fridge' across Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi city.

People can store fresh food in these refrigerators which can then be taken by those in need. "We will monitor the refrigerators daily to ensure that the food is safe for consumption," Akanksha Singh of Feeding India said.

The fridges installed at the prominent locations are coming in handy in providing meals to the beggars and poor people who live on the streets among others.



Members of Varanasi Mahanagar Udyog Vypar Mandal said that they will take care of the refrigerators, too.

"We will also look after the process of collection and distribution of food. If someone is unable to come and deposit the food here, they can contact us. Our people will go and collect food from them," they said.

Last month, 'Happy Fridge' by Feeding India was also launched at multiple places in Bhubaneswar city of Odisha. (ANI)

