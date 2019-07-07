UP: No power, doctors to treat patients under flashlights

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh [India], July 7 (ANI): In another incident of medical apathy, doctors at a government-run hospital in Sambhal treated patients under flashlights due to frequent power cuts in the area.

While the doctors were treating the patients inside their dark cabin, the relatives and staff members were seen holding flashlights at the District Combined Hospital in Sambhal.

The patients said that the situation occurs often due to frequent power cuts and low voltage.

"The hospital does not have basic amenities. There is no inverter to deal with power cuts. We have to suffer for hours without light. The administration should take steps to improve the situation and government should look into the matter," a patient, who has been admitted in the hospital for the past one week, told ANI on Saturday.

In contrast to patients' claim, the chief medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr AK Gupta, said that there is nothing to worry about and everything is under control. He said that there was a power cut for an hour due to constant heavy rains in the area.

"On Friday, there was a power cut for an hour in the hospital due to heavy rains. We do not know why doctors started treating patients with a flashlight. We are providing all the facilities. During the power cut, there was a journalist who clicked a picture to ruin the image of the hospital. There is nothing like this. It is all fake," Gupta said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dipendra Kumar ensured strict against the hospital administration if found guilty in the case.

"It is a very serious matter. There is a risk involved in treating patients under the flashlight. We will talk to the Chief Minister and resolve the issue at earliest," he said. (ANI)

