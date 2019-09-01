UP: Noida private school guards gang-rape fellow guard, make video

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Two security guards at a private school in Sector 39 of Noida allegedly gang-raped a fellow woman guard and made a video of the incident.

"A woman had filed a complaint in Sector 39 police station yesterday. She accused two of her fellow security guards of gang-raping her and making a video of the incident," Circle Officer (CO) Swetabh Pandey told ANI.

Police said that the woman was intimidated against sharing the video online.

"We have verified the accusations and will soon make the arrests," Pandey said.

Further investigations are on in the case. (ANI)

