UP: Official runs over vegetables in Naveen Mandi, put on 'waiting for posting order'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Days after an official vehicle of the Mandi Secretary in Hapur allegedly ran over farm produce during an anti-encroachment drive, the State Agricultural Produce Market Board on Monday put the officer concerned on "waiting for posting order".

"The actions taken by mandi secretary Sushil Kumar are insensitive and not on par with the virtue of a government official. His actions have maligned the image of the administration. Therefore, Kumar is being sent on waiting from immediate effect," an order said on Monday.

According to the order, Kumar's actions during the drive causing huge loss to the vendors.

Kumar had, on November 8, allegedly ran over vegetable farm produce to put up for sale by vegetable vendors at a makeshift point on the road in Naveen Mandi in Hapur with his vehicle during an anti-encroachment drive.

The video of the incident went viral on the internet and attracted massive criticism from the public. (ANI)

