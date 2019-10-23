UP: Officials hand over Rs 15L cheque to Kamlesh Tiwari's wife in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A cheque of Rs 15 lakh was handed over to widow of slain Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari here on Wednesday on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

District Magistrate of Sitapur, Akhilesh Tiwari handed over the cheque.

Tiwari who was shot dead on October 18 at Naka area of Lucknow succumbed to his injuries later.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sanctioned financial help of Rs 15 lakh and a house to the wife and family of Kamlesh Tiwari.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help the family of Kamlesh Tiwari has sanctioned an amount of Rs 15 lakh to his wife and a house in Mehmudabad area of Sitapur district," stated a press release.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the authorities to take the accused to a fast track court for a speedy trial. (ANI)

