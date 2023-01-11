UP: On banks of Ganga, Tent City to offer new experience to tourists in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Situated on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, the tent city will feature religion, spirituality and culture as well as products from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the Yogi government is building this beautiful tent city to boost tourism and intends to give tourists a new feeling of staying in Kashi.

The tent city will resemble the sand dunes in Jaisalmer and Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

Abhishek Goyal, vice-chairman of Varanasi Development Authority, said that two companies are setting up the tent city and giving the final touches to it as it is scheduled to open on January 13. He shared that the tent city would add a new chapter to the tourism industry of the Eastern region. This will bring economic benefits to the local people.





The tent city on the banks of the Ganga will be a new chapter in the confluence of religion, spirituality and culture.

Himanshu Agarwal, the partner of Lallu G and Sons, which is building a cluster of tent cities, announced that all the tents with luxury hotel facilities would be decorated with handicrafts and other products from around Kashi. A replica of the world-famous Banarasi saree will be used in the decoration.

The carpet city of Bhadohi will be laid in a beautiful carpet tent.

Agarwal said that other speciality items of Purvanchal will also add to the beauty of the tent city, which will also provide a new market for these products and employment to the people of Purvanchal. (ANI)

