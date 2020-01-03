UP: One arrested for raising anti-India slogans in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar on Friday said that a person has been arrested for allegedly raising anti-India slogans in Meerut's Mawana area.

"One person has been arrested, more arrests will be made. Nobody will be given the freedom to do anti-national activities," Kumar told reporters here when asked about slogans raised earlier today.

The police said that several people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the recent violent incidents during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"Violence was instigated in parts of the district by spreading misleading info on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Name of an organisation has come up that was instigating people, most of the persons that have been arrested, are involved with this organisation," Kumar said. (ANI)

