UP: One held in Baghpat celebratory firing case

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A man was arrested on Friday in connection with the firing during birthday celebrations in Sarurpur Kherki village, police said.

Another accused in the case is absconding, they said.

"We have arrested one person while another accused in the case is still absconding. The investigation began after a video of the incident went viral. This video was about a month old," Shailesh Kumar, Baghpat Superintendent of Police, told reporters here.

On July 31, a video showing a group of youngsters indulged in celebratory firing during birthday celebrations in Sarurpur Kherki village went viral on social media.



In the video, the youngsters were seen firing using illegal homegrown pistols after a cake was cut during birthday celebrations. (ANI)

