Anil Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) while speaking to ANI on Saturday (ANI)

UP: One sub-inspector dead, three constables injured while chasing goons in Baghpat

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:03 IST

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): A sub-inspector died and three constables got injured while chasing goons on the highway in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.
The deceased sub-inspector has been identified as Rishipal.
"Last night, a police team was heading to Baraut from Baghpat, in a jeep. They tried to overtake the goons who were riding in a car above the police jeep and suddenly the jeep rammed into a truck coming from the other side," Anil Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baghpat, told ANI.
"Sub-inspector Rishipal who was a resident of Hathras succumbed to his injuries. He had an injury on his head and he was referred to a hospital in Meerut. Three constables were injured in this accident."
Police are further investigating the matter. (ANI)

