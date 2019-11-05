UP: Onion prices shoot up in Prayagraj after unseasonal rain damages crops

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Unseasonal rains and unusual weather conditions have led to a hike in the prices of different vegetables, primarily Onion, in the Prayagraj district of the state.

Fuelling concerns among citizens, the prices of many daily use vegetables such as onion and tomato have surged in the city market.

Speaking to ANI, Moolchand Gupta, a vegetable vendor, said: "Earlier, the prices of onion used to be around Rs 40-50 per kg, even during the peak period but now the prices has increased to around Rs 70-80 kg."

He further said that the price of certain vegetables have surged due to recent rains in the region that damaged the crops.

"These prices might come under control in 10-15 days", he added.

Shoppers in the market also expressed their displeasure over the high price of vegetables.

"A price hike to this extent in most of the vegetables has never happened before. First, it was on rice and pulses, now even vegetables and fruits hve become very expensive. It is becoming more and more difficult for poor people to afford food", a city resident Ankur said.

Meanwhile, the prices of onions have also shot up in market in Chandigarh, primarily because of destruction of crops due to rains.

"Price of onion has increased from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 80 per kg. It was Rs 70 per kg yesterday; today it has become Rs 80 per kg. There is a supply crunch as rains have destroyed the crop", said a vendor in a Chandigarh market.

In Ludhiana also the prices of onion and other vegetables have soared in the marked.

Earlier on Friday, the Department of Consumer Affairs had reviewed the prices and availability of onions and tomatoes through an inter-ministerial committee.

An official release had said that Mother Dairy will augment supplies of onions by sourcing quality onions from the open market for retailing in Delhi market. APMC Delhi will facilitate Mother Dairy in its operations. Steps are also being taken to facilitate movement of onions and tomatoes. (ANI)

