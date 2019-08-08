UP: Over 200 booked after man mistaken for child lifter attacked

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A case was registered on Wednesday against over 200 people after a man was allegedly thrashed by a mob on suspicion of being a child lifter.

"Rumours have been peddled about child-lifters. We have registered a case against 200-250 people. Video footage is being examined to identify the accused. They will be arrested soon," Circle Officer Sadar, Agra Vikas Jaiswal told reporters here.

"We are also making people aware to inform the police regarding any case of child lifting," he said. (ANI)

