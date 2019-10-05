UP: Over Rs 1 crore stolen from ATM cash van

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police is in search of a gang who stole over Rs 1 crore from a cash van near an ATM inside the Railway Station campus.

The incident took place on Thursday in Civil Lines area, police said.

The police said, as per the CCTV footage, four people were seen fleeing away with the cash.

SP City Brijesh Srivastava said, "The robbers managed to dodge the security guard of the cash van and fled away with the cash." (ANI)

