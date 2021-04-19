UP Panchayat polls: Large number of people turn out to cast their votes in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): A large number of people turned out at polling booths to cast their votes in Lucknow for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls on Monday.

Voting is being held from 7 am to 6 pm at Kakori block of Amethia Salempur village.

In the view of an increasing number of coronavirus cases the COVID-19 protocols are being followed at the polling booth, voters said.

Ram Singh, a local voter said, "We have maintained social distancing, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is being followed." Talking about the qualities they want in their leader the voter added that the leader should be capable to take up our cause.



The village is facing issues regarding the potable water supply and sewerage system.

Over three crore (3.23) voters will decide the fate of the candidates in 20 districts of the state including, the state capital Lucknow.

The polls are being held for the posts of members of Zila panchayats, and kshetra panchayats.

Apart from Lucknow and Varanasi, polling will be held in Amroha, Azamgarh, Etawah, Etah, Kannauj, Gonda, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Budaun, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur and Sultanpur districts.

The first phase of the polls was held on April 15. While the third and fourth phase will witness polling on April 19, April 26 and April 29 respectively. The counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

