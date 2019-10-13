UP: Passenger raises hoax bomb threat at Lucknow Airport

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 : A passenger was interrogated by airport authorities here after he raised a hoax bomb threat at the Lucknow Airport, said police.

The passenger has been identified as Piyush Verma who said there was a bomb on a Chennai bound IndiGo flight, that was scheduled to depart at 7:25 pm on Saturday.

"Verma was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. At the airport, he asked a passenger where he was travelling to. When the passenger replied that he was travelling to Chennai, Verma started screaming that there was a bomb on a Chennai bound IndiGo flight," said Amit Kumar, Circle Officer (CO), Krishna Nagar.

"Later, Verma was interrogated but he did not cooperate during the process. The aircraft was checked thoroughly but we did not find any suspicious object. The flight took off after a thorough search was conducted. Airport authorities have urged that action should be taken against Verma and based on their complaint a case has also been registered. Further investigation is underway," he added.

