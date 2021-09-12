UP: Pharmacy set up in Gurudwara to provide medicines at affordable rates

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): A pharmacy has been set up at a Gurudwara in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur to provide the needy with medicines at affordable rates.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ratanlal Nagar Gurudwara Committee took this initiative in the welfare of the people. The pharmacy is said to provide medicines at a 'no profit - no loss' policy, which means that the cost of the medicines will same as that of its purchase price from the wholesaler. This will significantly reduce the cost of medicines.

The in-charge of the 'Ramdas medical store', Ashish told ANI that all general use medicines are presently available here.

"All types of medicines will be kept. People will be able to buy the medicines at the rate at which we purchase. This is the first branch. Presently, all general use medicines are available," he said.



Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kanpur, Atul Kumar laid emphasis on the need to make medicines affordable to all amid the ongoing pandemic.

"We have witnessed the effects of COVID-19. We realised the importance of adequate availability of medicines and oxygen. In view of this, a medical store has been opened at no profit- no loss," he said.

"We will ensure that all medicines that are required by the people are available here. If any medicine is not available, we will try and get it within hours," Harvinder Singh, speaker of Guru Singh Sabha told ANI.

Last year, a similar shop was set up at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. (ANI)