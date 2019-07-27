UP: Pilgrims carry 151-feet long national flag to 'Kanwar Yatra'

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): In a special tribute to the soldiers of the country, a group of 'Kanwariyas' was seen sporting a 151-feet long national flag during the annual 'Kanwar Yatra'.

"This is an expression of our patriotism. We started our 'Kanwar Yatra' from Haryana. This year, we are carrying a 151-feet-long 'Tiranga' dedicated to the soldiers and slain jawans of our country," Naveen Kumar, a pilgrim, told ANI on Saturday.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage for Lord Shiva's devotees, which started this year on July 23.

"We have dedicated this year's pilgrimage to the soldiers who spend days and nights protecting our country and brave hearts who have given up their lives for the nation. It is our duty to respect them," said Kumar.

The pilgrims were seen carrying the 151-feet-long national flag on a trolley with a statue of Lord Shiva mounted at the helm of it. The devotees were also celebrating and dancing in the devotion of Lord Shiva. (ANI)

