Congress leader PL Punia staged a dharna with his supporters against third degree to Muslim youth arrested in suspicion of cow slaughter. (Photo/ANI)
Congress leader PL Punia staged a dharna with his supporters against third degree to Muslim youth arrested in suspicion of cow slaughter. (Photo/ANI)

UP: PL Punia stages protest against 'third degree' to youth arrested on suspicion of cow slaughter

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:46 IST

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader PL Punia on Thursday staged a protest outside a police station in Barabanki district against allegedly giving the 'third degree' to a Muslim youth on suspicion of cow slaughter.
According to police, a man named Shakir, a resident of Tera village, has been arrested by police on charges of cow slaughter and a case has been registered against him.
However, Shakir's younger brother approached Congress Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia and claimed that his brother is "innocent." Taking cognisance of the matter, Punia reached the police station and spoke to Inspector Amresh Singh Baghel.
After meeting the arrested youth at the police station, Punia sat on protest with his supporters and accused the police of giving the "third degree" to Shakir. He demanded action against police personnel involved in torturing the accused.
"The accused was given a third-degree by the police, which is wrong. He was brutally beaten by eight police personnel. I told the police to take action as per law against the accused and file FIR against those police personnel who have beaten him," Punia claimed.
He said that the medical examination of the accused should be conducted by the police.
Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Additional District Magistrate of Barabanki, said that the entire case is being investigated and action will be taken according to whatever facts are revealed.
He said that action would be taken against the people gathered outside the police station in a large number after the implementation of the code of conduct in view of by-polls for the 11 assembly seats in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:51 IST

2 held for planting 'charas' inside car of IAS officer's husband

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons for placing drugs inside a car belonging to an IAS officer's husband.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:50 IST

Muzaffarpur sedition case: Complainant seeks CBI probe, says...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Advocate Sudhir Ojha, on whose complaint a sedition case was initiated against 49 eminent personalities, on Thursday moved a protest letter in a local court here saying that he does not believe in the investigation conducted by the Bihar Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:32 IST

Kerala: 3-year-old pulmonary blastoma patient gets a new lease of life

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): With the joint efforts of two leading hospitals in the city, a three-year-old boy has been able to successfully recover from pulmonary blastoma, a rare type of lung cancer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:28 IST

Ahead of second informal summit, here is a look at Modi-Xi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The first-of-its-kind informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan last year set the ball rolling for a closer understanding between the two countries and highlighted the exceptional relationship shared by the two le

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:16 IST

Punjab bye-elections: Capt Amarinder, Sidhu among Congress' 40...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Congress party has released the list of star campaigners for the bye-elections in four assembly constituencies of Phagwara, Mukerian, Dakha, and Jalalabad in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:09 IST

Harsh Vardhan urges states to increase healthcare spending to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday urged the health ministers from states and union territories to increase healthcare spending to a minimum 8 per cent in their state budget so as to meet the goals of healthcare spending of National Health Policy 201

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:00 IST

DCW seeks inquiry into role of politicians, police in running...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought a high-level enquiry to ascertain the role of politicians, Delhi Police and the municipal cooperation in running of prostitution rackets in spa centres in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:58 IST

Menace of malnutrition needs humane solution, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD), Smriti Irani, chaired the meeting of the fifth National Council on India's Nutrition Challenges here on Thursday and said that a humane solution has to be developed to tackle the menace of malnutrition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:48 IST

Odisha: DRI seizes 12.9 kg of smuggled gold, 2 arrested

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 12.9 kilograms of smuggled gold and nabbed two in connection with the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:40 IST

'Appaling', says BJP after overseas Cong delegation meets UK...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress after a delegation of the opposition party's UK representatives met Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and discussed the "human rights situation in Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:38 IST

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Virender Sehwag for supporting Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag for lending support to his ongoing campaign against Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in the capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:36 IST

Maharashtra polls: Shah wonders how Rahul, Pakistan have similar...

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly seeking proof of surgical strikes and protesting against the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A 'like Pakistan' and wondered how Pakistan and Gandhi scion have a

Read More
iocl