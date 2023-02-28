UP: Plea filed at Allahabad HC against Varanasi's 'Tent City', says flouting Clean Ganga Mission

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Allahabad High Court on Monday received a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against 'Tent City', set up on the banks of Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The plea filed by Pravin Mishra and social activist Yogendra Pandey stated that the Tent City on the banks of the Ganga is flouting the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) directives.



"Before the construction of this city, no plan has been tabled for the disposal of the filth there. Due to this Ganga will be polluted further," the plea stated.

Tent City has been conceptualized on the banks of the River Ganga to tap the potential of tourism in the region. The project has been developed opposite to city ghats which will provide accommodation facilities and cater to the increased tourist influx in Varanasi, especially since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

It has been developed by Varanasi Development Authority. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year, the tent city will be operational from October to June every year and will be dismantled for three months due to the rise in river water level in the rainy season. (ANI)

