UP Police allowing only vehicles with movement passes to enter Noida, informs Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that only vehicles with movement passes issued by the District Magistrate of Noida are being allowed to enter Noida and asked people travelling there to plan their trips accordingly.

"Traffic alert. As UP Police is allowing entry to Noida only for vehicles having movement pass issued by DM Noida. People travelling from Delhi to Noida using Kalindi Kunj barrage flyover and DND flyover may plan their trip accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs relaxed the guidelines for lockdown 4.0, which started today, to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

