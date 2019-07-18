UP Police arrest 5 people in Sonbhadra firing incident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Five people have been arrested in connection with a firing incident over a land dispute at a village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh that took place on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Police said.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said that nine people were killed while a few people are undergoing treatment in the district's government hospital.

Narrating the incident, Singh said, "Nine people were killed. Pradhan purchased this land two years ago and went there with allies to take possession of the land when villagers protested. The firing took place after that. Three to four people are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered. So far, five people have been arrested."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has directed the DGP to monitor the case.

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal wherein the Pradhan went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he was met with opposition by the villagers which triggered the firing by his aides leading to the death of nine people, including four women.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed District Magistrate of Sonbhadra to provide immediate medical attention to the injured," a statement from the chief minister's office stated.

Apart from directing the DGP to personally monitor the case, Adityanath also asked the officer to ensure effective action to catch the culprits. (ANI)

