UP police arrest 6 people with 750 boxes of illegal liquor

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested six people and seized 750 boxes of illegal liquor that was being brought from Haryana to Kushinagar.

"Under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Special Task Force (STF) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of STF, the STF field unit of Gorakhpur seized 750 boxes (36,000 vials of 180 ml)," said the UP police.

The police also said, "Six people were arrested and further investigation is being done in the matter." (ANI)

