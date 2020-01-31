UP police arrest 8 PFI members for inciting violence during anti-CAA protests

Lucknow/Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested eight members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in two separate operations in Lucknow and Kanpur.

The police arrested three men from Lucknow and five from Kanpur on charges of instigating violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year.

The accused arrested from Lucknow for allegedly inciting violence during anti-CAA protest in the state capital on December 19, have been identified as Shakilur Rehman, Shabi Khan and Mohammad Arshad.

Those arrested from Kanpur are Mohammad Umer, Saiyad Abdul, Faizan Mumtaz, Mohammad Vasiq and Sarwar Alam. (ANI)