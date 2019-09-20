UP: Police arrest man for posing as fake sub-inspector in Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), Sept 20 (ANI): Police of Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh arrested a man for posing as a fake sub-inspector while he was checking vehicles on duty. Police have recovered a pistol and cartridges from his possession.

Hasanpur Kotwali police, Amroha district have seized fake uniforms, a pistol, cartridges that were used for bullying people. Police have also recovered Rs 1,100 that was raised by an illegal recovery in the name of checking, by the accused.

"The accused used to issue challans for traffic violations here. After inquiring, we realised that he was a fake sub-inspector. He was arrested in the same case in 2018, from Sanwali district in Uttar Pradesh. We will be sending him to jail," said Ajay Pratap Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police. (ANI)

