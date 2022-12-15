UP police arrest rape suspect after gunfight in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor neighbour the previous day.

The accused has been identified as Pramod Das who was initially absconding but several teams of Noida police arrested him at Noida Sector 83 metro station.





"The information was received on Wednesday regarding the accused Pramod Das who had allegedly raped his minor neighbour. He was initially absconding but we had deployed teams to arrest him. This morning his movement was seen at Metro station 83, hence the Darauna Police encountered him and sent him to a hospital for treatment," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Central Noida Saad Miya Khan.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

