UP police arrest two arms smugglers in an encounter
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:02 IST
<p><a href="/search?query=Kairana">Kairana</a> (<a href="/search?query=Uttar Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Shamli police on Wednesday arrested two arms smugglers in an encounter in <a href="/search?query=Kairana">Kairana</a> area here.<br />The accused have been identified as Bunty and Ram Kumar.<br />Ajay Kumar Pandey, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), told ANI: "Based on the tip-off, the police carried out a search operation in <a href="/search?query=Kairana">Kairana</a> area. During an encounter, Ram Kumar was shot on his leg by the police. We have recovered around 10 illegal guns along with live cartridges from their possession."<br />The accused were also under the radar of Delhi police as they used to smuggle arms to various parts of Delhi, Haryana and <a href="/search?query=Uttar Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, he added.<br />Further investigation is underway. (ANI)<br /></p>