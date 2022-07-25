UP Police arrests 2 accused who tried to hatch communal conspiracy in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday evening arrested two accused who allegedly tried to hatch a communal conspiracy near the holy shrine 'Jalal Shah Mazar' in Bijnor.

Speaking to ANI on this development, Uttar Pradesh ADG of Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said, "A big communal conspiracy was prevented on July 24 under limits of Sherkot Police Station. The information was received about two people ransacking Jalal Shah Mazar and burning several 'chadar'."

"The Police reached the spot and got to know that a similar incident happened at Bhure Shah Mazar," the official said.

"The Police arrested two brothers in this regard, namely Kamal and Adil. They tied a saffron-coloured cloth on their heads and conducted the incident. No damage has been done to religious texts. The same incident happened at Qutub Shah Mazar in Sherkot at 11:30 am on Saturday, which went unnoticed," he added.





The police official said that the whole matter shows attempts to disturb the atmosphere amid the Kanwar Yatra. "Field officers have been instructed to be more alert and continuous social media monitoring is also underway," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the state police had deployed special officers on Kanwar Yatra routes and helicopters for aerial vigilance, said police officials here on Sunday. The police officials said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directions to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims during this auspicious Sawan month and all possible facilities had been provided for them.

The devotees undertake an arduous trek, mostly on foot, to collect water from the Ganga and offer it in Shiva temples in their localities or those situated in historical places during Saawan month which started from Thursday and will end on August 11. The main occasion of Jalabhishek (offering Gangajal to Shiv Linga) would be on 'Shivratri' on July 26. On Adityanath's directives, the administrations and police officials of districts have made arrangements for a safe and secure trek for the devotees on the route of the Yatra.

In a press note issued by the state police headquarters, the police officials said Kanwars were moving carrying tricolour flag as 'Kanwar Tiranga Yatra' in view of 75 years of celebration scheduled under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' and special arrangements had been made for this. (ANI)

