UP Police arrests absconding SP leader, his brother over property dispute after their surrender in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested Samajwadi Party leader Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki for allegedly setting ablaze a property, last month, in a land dispute case.

The Solanki brothers, who had been absconding, themselves reached the camp office of the Kanpur Police Commissioner and confessed their crime.



Surprisingly, before surrendering to their offence, Irfan Solanki released a video which eventually went viral on social media. In the video, Irfan Solanki thanked 11 SP MLAs including its national leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Satyadev Pachauri for "helping him and understanding his family's concerns".



Seeking help from the people of the constituency, Irfan reportedly said in the video that he should be punished if he is the culprit here and hence asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to do justice with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Irfan has been demanding a probe in the November 7 case where thatched hut was built over a plot in the Defense Colony of Kanpur that caught fire under suspicious conditions. However, the fire was later brought under control by the lady's family and the locals.

On the complaint of one Baby Naaz, the UP police booked 24 people including Solanki brothers under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly setting ablaze her house following the dispute over land in the KDA Defense Colony of Kanpur's Jajmau, reportedly owned by the complainant's father.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier also, Rizwan Solanki and Baby Naaz's family had a scuffle regarding the ownership of the property.

Previously, another case was registered under sections 120B, 420, 467, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) when they allegedly produced forged documents to travel via air. (ANI)

