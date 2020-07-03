Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): The police on Friday arrested Khalid Ajim alias Ashraf, the brother of former MP Atiq Ahmed, an accused in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal.
Ashraf was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh.
Raju Pal, a BSP candidate from Allahabad west, had defeated Ajim in the 2004 Assembly polls.
Pal and his two gunners were killed in an attack just after four months of elections in Sulem Sarai Bazar on January 25, 2005. (ANI)
UP police arrests accused in BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case
ANI | Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:07 IST
