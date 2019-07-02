Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly over the years.
The man, who is the relative of the victim, was arrested after a complaint was filed by the victim's father.
"Following the complaint, a case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the man was later arrested," a Circle Officer told ANI.
The incident happened in Krishna Nagar area in Lucknow. (ANI)
UP: Police arrests kin for raping minor
ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST
