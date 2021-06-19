UP Police arrests man from Delhi over Loni incident

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested a man named Ummed Pahalwan in connection with the Loni incident where an elderly man was assaulted.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ghaziabad Amit Pathak, Pahalwan has been arrested from Delhi.

"A team of Ghaziabad Police has arrested Ummed Pahalwan from near Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi. He will be brought here for further investigation," Pathak said.



According to the FIR filed on June 7, Ummed Pahalwan was accused of making the video of the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh police had earlier denied any communal angle in the case.

The police on Tuesday filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

In the FIR, the Police had said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities."

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India Manish Maheshwari regarding the viral video of the assault on the elderly man in Loni. (ANI)

