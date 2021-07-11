UP Police arrests two Al-Qaeda terrorists, foils I-Day terror plot in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Sunday busted Al-Qaeda's terror module in Lucknow and arrested two terrorists.

The arrested persons identified as Minhaz Ahmad (30) and Maseeruddin (50) were planning to conduct a blast in Lucknow and surrounding areas before August 15.

Speaking to ANI, Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh said, "ATS Uttar Pradesh uncovered a terror module and arrested two terrorists of Al-Qaeda's Indian subcontinent module. One has been arrested from Kakori Police Station, while the other has been nabbed from Mariahu PS."



"They along with their associates were planning to conduct a blast in Lucknow and surrounding areas before August 15. Pistols, IED and huge explosives were recovered from their possession. The search operation is underway to nab their other associates" stated Kumar.

The ADG said the terror module is being operated by their masterminds sitting across the border.

"The Al-Qaeda's Indian subcontinent module started since 2014 is being governed by Umar Halmandi from Peshawar, Quetta in Pakistan," added Kumar.

The two were arrested in Lucknow's Kakori earlier on Sunday. (ANI)

