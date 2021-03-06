UP Police attaches properties of 'liquor mafia' in Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police has attached the properties of a "liquor mafia" in Amroha district on Friday.



"The property of the liquor mafia, Shivraj from Moharka Patti village in Gajraula police station limits has been attached under the Gangster Act. The valuation of the total properties is Rs 22,67,000," Ajay Pratap Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police Amroha told ANI.

According to police, three buildings and land belonging to the accused have been attached during the drive. (ANI)

