UP Police beef up security in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday beefed up security in the temple town of Ayodhya and is keeping a tab on the movement of suspicious vehicles crossing through the city.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Amar Singh, security has been beefed up in the city and the vehicles passing through Ayodhya are being checked.

"Routine checking is done with the same approach. Apart from that, the police is also interrogating suspicious people. Back seats of the vehicles are also being checked," Singh said.

He added, "There is no specific inputs as of now. Checking is being carried out from every point of view." (ANI)

