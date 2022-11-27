Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police have booked a woman for allegedly strangulating her son to death in Bijnor, it said on Sunday.
It has been alleged that the woman was having an extra-marital affair, because of which she killed her child.
A case in the matter has been registered by the lady's husband at the Mandawali Police Station who is absconding.
The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
UP: Police books woman for killing her son in Bijnor
ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2022 10:23 IST
