UP Police bust sex racket in Noida, 7 detained

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): As many as seven people were detained in Noida Sector 12 after the Uttar Pradesh Police busted a sex racket on Saturday.



Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that that police conducted a search operation after receiving information about the flesh trade racket being operated out of a house in the area.

Police recovered incriminating evidence from the house and a few women allegedly involved in the racket are being probed, the official said.

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Police had busted an alleged sex racket in Noida Sector 18 and rescued 14 girls. (ANI)

