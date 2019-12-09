UP Police busts 'solver gang' which hired people to write examination

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday busted a 'solver gang' which hired people to solve Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination.

Ten members who were arrested were caught trying to appear for other candidates in the exam.

The gang used to charge between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

The police have seized Rs 61,630 cash, four Aadhaar cards, six PAN cards and two fake voter ID cards. (ANI)

