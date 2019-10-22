SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj speaking to reporters in Prayagraj on Monday. Photo/ANI
SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj speaking to reporters in Prayagraj on Monday. Photo/ANI

UP: Police constable commits suicide after killing wife, son

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:28 IST

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A police constable allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and elder son here.
"Bhanu, younger son of the constable has said that he came at around 8:30 and found that the main gate was locked from inside. Later, Bhanu with help of neighbours broke the gate and found bodies of his father Govind Narayan, mother Chandra and brother Sonu in the same room," SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj told reporters here.
"Govind's body was hanging from the fan. Bhanu is saying that his father killed his mother and brother," he said.
Deceased Govind Narayan was posted as a constable at DIG office for the last 20 years.
The police have sent the bodies for post mortem and are investigating the case. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:48 IST

Bengaluru: 2nd batch of Nepali Officers join anti-money...

Bengaluru [India], Oct 22 (ANI): As many as 18 officers from Nepal on Monday started their training on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism underway in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:36 IST

Jaipur: CM Gehlot visits assembly speaker CP Joshi in hospital

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday visited SMS Hospital to enquire about the health of assembly speaker CP Joshi who has been admitted here for treatment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:34 IST

Delhi: One arrested for duping 8 people on pretext of providing govt job

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A 47-year-old man was arrested from New Delhi's Paharganj on Monday for allegedly duping 8 people of Rs 62 lakh on the pretext of providing them with a government job.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:34 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Locals protest over death of girl in Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Locals from villages of Uddanam, Kasibugga and Palasa on Monday held a protest march from Kasibugga to Tehsildar office in Palasa, seeking stern action against a man alleging that he cheated a girl who later died.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 03:52 IST

Visakhapatnam: 5 injured after car gets damaged by landslide

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Five people of a family were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in got stuck in a landslide near Simhachalam temple here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 03:46 IST

JNU was extraordinarily important for me, says Nobel Prize...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Outlining the significance of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in his life, co-recipient of this year's economics Nobel, Abhijeet Banerjee on Monday said that the Varsity has played a substantial role in his life.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:59 IST

Kanpur: Two injured in firecracker blast

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Two people were injured following firecrackers blast at a house here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:57 IST

Delhi: Governor reviews progress of implementation of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of implementation of Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans on DMRC metro stations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:51 IST

Lucknow: 7 IAS, 14 PCS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Seven Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) and 14 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers were transferred on Monday from their current positions by Uttar Pradesh administration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:43 IST

Karnataka: Congress appoints five district presidents in state

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Congress party on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of five party functionaries as District Congress Presidents in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:43 IST

Odisha: State Govt approves Rs 3,208 crore for Puri to develop...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Odisha cabinet on Monday approved projects worth Rs 3,208 crore under "Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture" (ABADHA) scheme for Puri to develop as World-class Heritage city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:40 IST

Goa: CM Pramod Sawant meets HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and discussed issues related to the education sector.

Read More
iocl