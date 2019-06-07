UP Police constitutes SIT to probe murder of child in Aligarh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of a two-year-old girl in Aligarh.

"An SIT has been formed under the Superintendent of Police, Rural Area (SPRA). A forensic science team, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and a team of experts have been included in the SIT to conduct the investigation on a fast-track basis. The POCSO Act will also be there in the case," ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said.

"The state police is handling this case sensitively. On May 30, the child went missing. On May 31, the family members informed the police and alleged negligence on the part of the police. The SHO of Tappal area (in Aligarh where the incident took place) has been suspended," he told reporters here.

Talking to ANI, Kumar said, "It is a shocking incident for all of us. The UP Police has taken up this case in right earnest. We will leave no stone unturned in the matter. We hope that the entire case will be worked out very soon."

The body of Twinkle Sharma was found in a garbage dump on Sunday.

Two accused -- Zahid and Aslam -- have been arrested for killing the child.

The police said on June 5 that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid.

A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, they said. (ANI)

