UP: Police deny claims of BJP leader molesting, thrashing woman in viral video from Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): In a shocking video making rounds on the internet, a man could be seen thrashing and allegedly misbehaving with a woman and her daughter.



Based on the First Information Report, the Uttar Pradesh police in the Kotwali police station area of Bareilly, on Saturday, booked unknown persons under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim alleged that Jitendra Rastogi, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from UP, misbehaved and abused her and her daughter, however, Satyarth Aniruddh Pankaj, Senior Superintendent of Bareilly Police denied it and said, "the man in the video is not Jitendra Rastogi. It is yet to be established which party did the said man belong to.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the Police said that Rastogi has been arrested on the basis of filed FIR, because his name was involved in the matter.



The victim, who is known to be a neighbour of the BJP leader, while registering the case had accused him of dangerously attacking her and her daughter, with the intention to kill them.

The complainant said that while she was getting her house drainage cleaned after rainfall, Rastogi, along with his wife and certain other people, overpowered her and started throwing abusive slurs at them. "When asked about the reasons they (Rastogi's associates) thrashed me and then his son assaulted my daughter-- as if they were raping her-- with an intent to kill her...he dragged my 3-year-old daughter with hair and pushed her into a pit full of mud, while other people including his wife remained spectator to it," she said.

The complainant has demanded the arrest of Rastogi and highlighted the threat to her life as she is surrounded by people having not-so-friendly relations with her.

"I registered the FIR on July 31 and to the date, no proceeding in the case could be seen so far. One of my neighbours includes the murderer of my son and the other is Rastogi," she said.

The entire incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader has claimed that the woman already had a charge over her head while her sister is already reeling in jail for murder. (ANI)

