UP: Police deploy at rape survivor's residence in Unnao

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed a police team including one Sub-Inspector and two Constables at the residence of Unnao rape survivor.

"A police team including one Sub-Inspector and two Constables have been deployed at her (victim's) residence permanently as a precautionary measure. We will take the case to its logical end," Praveen Kumar, IG, Law and Order, told reporters here on Friday.

Earlier, the victim's relatives claimed they have received death threats and that the callers have also threatened to burn their shop.

The 23-year-old woman filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Unnao.

She was allegedly set ablaze by four men accused of raping her. The woman was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC Government Hospital to the national capital's Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night.

According to police, five men identified as Shubham Trivedi, Shivam Trivedi, Harishankar, Umesh Bajpai and Ram Kishore had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to the court for a hearing in the rape case.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim would be carried out on the government's expense and strict action will be taken against the guilty.



(ANI)