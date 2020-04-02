UP Police enforce lockdown effectively

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have strictly enforced the implementation of lockdown in the state to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Regular checking is taking place at 5,263 manned barricades in the state. During this checking, around 8,81,004 vehicles have been checked so far by the state police.

Of the checked vehicles, 1,81,004 of them were fined by the police whereas 13,927 vehicles were seized.

To implement an effective lockdown, as many as 7,177 first information reports (FIRs) under Section 188 of the IPC were filed.

Similarly, to maintain the continuous supply of essentials, 72 cases under the Essential Commodities Act were registered. (ANI)

