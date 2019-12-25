UP: Police files chargesheet against 13 accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in connection with Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari's murder.

Of the 13, Ashraf and Moinuddin have been charged with murder.

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot in Naka area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sanctioned a financial help of Rs 15 lakh and a house to the wife of Kamlesh Tiwari. (ANI)

