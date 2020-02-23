UP Police got over 4,000 calls regarding noise pollution in a week

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said the anti-noise pollution helpline -- 112 -- received over 4,000 calls in a week.

"490 calls were received for noise pollution where the police had to visit more than one time while a total of 4,669 calls were received by the headquarters of anti-noise pollution helpline -- 112 in a week," said the state police in a press note.

The state police had launched a helpline on February 15 for the students on which they can lodge a complaint if they are disturbed by unwanted noise such as loud music during their examinations.

According to the press note, Ghaziabad topped the list in the NCR areas where the police had to visit more than one time to stop the noise.

The police received 23 calls from Ghaziabad and 16 calls from Gautam Budh Nagar regarding the noise and had to visit the site many times.

While 17 calls were received from Kanpur and 14 calls from Agra where the police had to visit two times at 10 places, three times at two places and four times at one place to stop the noise.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Asim Arun has thanked the residents for supporting the anti-noise pollution drive in the state.

"I thank all the people who helped us in anti-noise pollution drive," said Arun. (ANI)

