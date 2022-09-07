UP Police identifies woman found 'burnt' metres away from home

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday identified the body of a woman which was found a few metres away from her residence.

"We got information that a burnt body was found. The deceased has been identified. Her house is 20-30 meters away from the incident site," said Shailesh Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj.

"We saw on CCTV that she came out of her house alone. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide," he added.



Details in this connection are awaited.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, a PhD student of IIT was found dead inside his hostel room.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when a resident of Hall 8 called the institute security section to report that the student named Prasant Singh's room was locked from inside and was unresponsive to knocks.

He was taken and hurried to the health centre of the institute where the on-call physician pronounced him dead. In the meantime, Singh's family members and the city police were made aware of his tragic passing.

Prasant Singh, a student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering with outstanding academic qualifications, enrolled in IIT Kanpur in 2019 to work for his master's degree before deciding to enrol in a PhD programme in 2021. (ANI)

