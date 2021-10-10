UP Police increases reward for information on cops absconding in Kanpur businessman death case

Uttar Pradesh [India], October 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday increased the reward to Rs one lakh for information on each of the six policemen booked in the murder case of a Kanpur businessman.

According to a press release issued by the Kanpur police commissionerate the reward was increased to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 25,000.

Furthermore, the identity of the informant will also be kept secret and the responsibility of his protection would be taken by the Police Commissionerate, Kanpur.

Businessman Manish Gupta died in a hotel on September 7 in Gorakhpur allegedly after being trashed by policemen and six of the accused policemen have been absconding since then.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced earlier on Friday.

"Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. The matter to be probed by SP North," said Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada.



The family of the Kanpur-based businessman has alleged that he was beaten to death by police during the raid at the hotel. (ANI)